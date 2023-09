Savoie (undisclosed) was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Wild, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Savoie was alert and gave a thumbs-up as he was taken off the ice, which is generally a positive sign. The team will likely have an update on his status in the coming days. The 19-year-old is expected to spend the 2023-24 campaign in the QMJHL.