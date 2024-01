Savoie (lower body) was activated from the season-opening injured reserve and sent to the QMJHL, per CapFriendly.

Savoie was injured during a preseason contest and has been rehabbing after undergoing femur surgery. The 19-year-old scored 26 goals and 59 points in 60 games with QMJHL Gatineau last season. He was a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.