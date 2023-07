Savoie inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Savoie notched 26 goals and 59 points in 60 games for QMJHL Gatineau last season. The Blackhawks selected him with the No. 81 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward will probably be back with the Olympiques for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.