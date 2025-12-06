Savoie scored twice in AHL Rockford's 5-3 loss to Colorado on Friday.

This was Savoie's first multi-point effort of the season. He has six goals and two assists, as well as 33 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 23 appearances. He had just 22 points in 72 regular-season outings for Rockford as an AHL rookie last year, and while he's scoring more, his overall production is roughly the same. That won't help him separate himself in a crowded Blackhawks prospect pool.