Jones (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Jones missed 16 games with the injury. The 30-year-old defenseman has two goals, eight assists, 38 shots on goal, 22 hits and 34 blocks across 17 NHL games this season. He should return to the top power play unit when the Blackhawks face Calgary on Saturday.
