Jones recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Seattle.

Jones was involved in both of Chicago's goals in the loss, setting up Joey Anderson in the opening frame before adding a second assist on Nick Foligno's power-play marker in the third. The 29-year-old Jones has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three contests. He's up to 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) with 79 blocked shots, 28 hits and a minus-10 rating through 33 games this season.