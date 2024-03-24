Jones scored twice on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Jones got the Blackhawks within a goal with his third-period tally, then netted the game-winner 18 seconds into overtime. He's produced 10 points over 11 appearances in March, by far his best month of the season to date. The defense is up to six goals, 28 points, 151 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-17 rating through 56 appearances.