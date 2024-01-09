Jones (shoulder) still needs to practice, but coach Luke Richardson is hoping the defender will be ready to return to game action "within the week," Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Although Jones will miss a 14th straight game Tuesday against the Oilers, it sounds like he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old American has picked up 11 helpers through 27 contests this campaign, a disappointing output compared to the 12 goals and 37 points he collected through 72 appearances in 2022-23.