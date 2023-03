Jones scored twice, added two hits and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Jones has four goals and a plus-3 rating through three appearances in March. The defenseman seems to have found his scoring touch, and he's reached the 10-goal mark for third time in his 10-year career. For the season, he's up to 31 points, 141 shots on net, 83 hits, 102 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 53 contests.