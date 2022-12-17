Jones compiled a power-play assist, four blocked shots and five shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Jones has helpers in back-to-back games as a welcomed trend for his fantasy managers. The 28-year-old dealt with a thumb injury earlier in the campaign and he's been wildly inconsistent overall. Of course, the Blackhawks have lost six straight games and there hasn't been a great deal of support for the top-pairing blueliner.