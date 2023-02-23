Jones posted two assists, two hits and six blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Jones helped out on a Max Domi power-play goal midway through the second period. Later in the frame, Jones reached the 20-assist mark for the year on Patrick Kane's game-tying tally. Wednesday's performance snapped a six-game skid for Jones, who is up to 26 points, 127 shots on net, 93 blocks, 73 hits and a minus-24 rating through 47 contests as the Blackhawks' top blueliner.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Scores again Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Stays red hot Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Provides three helpers Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Provides assist on game-winner•