Jones posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Jones' assist Tuesday was the 400th point of his career, a milestone he reached in his 784th outing. The 29-year-old defenseman has three goals and five helpers over his last seven games, one of his best stretches of the campaign. He's at 26 points (eight on the power play), 142 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 54 contests overall.