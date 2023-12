Jones registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat to Nashville.

Jones is still looking for his first goal of the season but has managed 10 helpers through the first 24 games. The blueliner is seeing big minutes with the man advantage, 3:22 of ice time per game, but has only one power-play point. Still, Jones should be capable of pushing for the 40-point mark this year, a threshold he just barely missed during the 2022-23 campaign.