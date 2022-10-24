Jones registered two power-play assists against Seattle on Sunday.

Jones has three assists to start the year but is still looking to open his goal account. The blueliner is coming off a fantastic year in which he recorded the second 50-plus campaign of his career, including 19 power-play helpers. While the Texas native is unlikely to score a lot of goals, he should continue to compile assists, especially given his role with the No. 1 power-play unit.