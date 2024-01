Jones (shoulder) is slated to resume skating this weekend, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Jones was already expected to miss the upcoming three games but his return to the ice could see him back in action sooner rather than later. Despite averaging 3:29 of power-play ice time, the 29-year-old defenseman has registered just one of his 11 points with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Jones will no doubt be eager to find the back of the net for the first time this season.