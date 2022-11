Jones (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Jones is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks with a right thumb injury, so this move was expected. With Jones set to be sidelined long term, look for Filip Roos to be a regular in the Blackhawks' lineup for the foreseeable future. Jones has picked up four helpers while averaging 25:12 of ice time through eight games this campaign.