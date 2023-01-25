Jones produced an assist, four PIM, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Jones saw a four-game point streak end Sunday versus the Kings, but he's been tough to silence in January with three goals and nine helpers through 11 contests. The defenseman is up to 22 points, 94 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-26 rating through 36 outings. He remains the Blackhawks' top defenseman in all situations.