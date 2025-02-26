Jones scored a power-play goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Jones opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period, but the Blackhawks' offense couldn't get the better of Karel Vejmelka again. The 30-year-old Jones has three points over seven games in February, and all of that offense has come on the power play. The defenseman is open to being traded, but he carries a $9.5 million cap hit for five years after this one, which is likely to be a big obstacle to getting any deal done. Don't expect a deal to happen -- Jones is likely to continue playing on the Blackhawks' top pairing and first power-play unit. He's at 27 points (15 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-16 rating through 41 appearances this season.