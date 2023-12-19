Jones (shoulder) remains without a clear timeline to return to action, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

At a minimum, Jones will not return prior to the Christmas break, effectively ruling him out for the Hawks' next three contests. After scoring 12 times last season, the veteran defenseman has yet to find the back of the net this season but has still managed 11 helpers in 27 contests. Additionally, Jones has managed just one power-play point this year despite 3:29 of ice time per game with the man advantage.