Jones (upper body) isn't with the Blackhawks on the team's two-game road trip, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jones is still being evaluated, so a timeline for his return hasn't been established yet. The 29-year-old defender has 11 assists, 60 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and 25 hits over 27 contests this campaign. Alex Vlasic is slated to play on the top power-play unit in Jones' absence.