Jones produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Jones snapped a five-game point drought when he set up a Colin Blackwell tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Jones hasn't scored since Jan. 19, but he's often provided steady hits, blocked shots and shots on goal while maintaining a first-pairing role. He's up to 17 points, 101 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-15 rating through 43 appearances.