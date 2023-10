Jones notched an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Jones helped out on Connor Bedard's goal in the opening minute. The assist snapped a four-game slump for Jones, who has been limited to four helpers through nine contests overall. The 29-year-old blueliner has added 21 blocks, seven hits, 19 shots on net, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating while taking on a workhorse role on the top pairing and first power-play unit.