Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 10, which is when Jones last played. He was already ruled out for Sunday's game against Vancouver anyway, but the 29-year-old defenseman is eligible to be activated ahead of Tuesday's contest versus Colorado if he recovers in time. Jones has 11 assists, 14 PIM, 25 hits and 64 blocks in 27 outings with Chicago in 2023-24.