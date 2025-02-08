Jones scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, doled out two hits and blocked four shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Jones' pair of points came on the power play -- he and Connor Bedard assisted on each other's tallies. With two goals and four helpers over six outings since he missed a game due to an illness, Jones is in a groove. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 26 points, 72 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-12 rating through 37 appearances. He's earned 14 of his points with the man advantage.