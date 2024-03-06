Jones scored two goals on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Jones opened the scoring with a power-play marker in the first period, and he added an empty-netter in the third. The defenseman had gone 16 games without a goal, notching five assists and a minus-12 rating in that span. For the season, Jones has three goals, 20 points, 121 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 46 hits and a minus-19 rating over 48 appearances in a top-pairing role for a team that has struggled throughout the season.