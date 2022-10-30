Jones will be sidelined for three-to-four weeks with a right thumb injury.

Jones was injured on a shot block in the second period of Saturday's game against Buffalo, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. The 28-year-old defender will begin his extended stay on the sidelines when Chicago hosts Minnesota on Sunday. He has four assists, 22 shots on goal, 21 blocks and 16 hits in eight games this season. Jones' absence will be a big hole for the Blackhawks, as his average ice time of 25:14 will have to be spread out among other members of the defense corps.