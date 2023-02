Jones registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Jones has three helpers over his last two games, following a stretch of six contests without a point. He set up a Brett Seney tally in the first period of this game. Jones continues to be one of the Blackhawks' more fantasy-relevant players with 27 points, 128 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 73 hits and a minus-22 rating through 48 appearances.