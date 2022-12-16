Jones produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jones helped out on a Taylor Raddysh goal in the third period. In 10 games since returning from a thumb injury, Jones has done alright with a goal and three assists, though he also has a minus-12 rating in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 45 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 24 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 18 contests overall. The ugly plus-minus is to be expected on a team that's been outmatched in most games, but the Blackhawks' lack of offense has also negatively impacted Jones' scoring.