Jones (shoulder) took part in Friday's practice and hopes to return Saturday versus Dallas if the morning skate goes well, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Jones hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to the injury. He has 11 assists, 60 shots, 25 hits and 64 blocks in 27 contests this season. If Jones returns Saturday, then he'll likely skate on the first pairing alongside Alex Vlasic while Jaycob Megna might serve as a healthy scratch after appearing in Chicago's last five games.