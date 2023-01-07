Jones recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Jones set up Jake McCabe's goal midway through the second period, which was ultimately all the Blackhawks needed. The 28-year-old Jones has three points over his last five contests. This was the first time he posted a plus rating since Dec. 15. The blueliner is up to two tallies, 10 helpers, 76 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-24 rating through 28 outings overall.