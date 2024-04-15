Jones registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jones has four goals and one assist over his last 10 contests. The defenseman set up Frank Nazar's first career goal midway through the first period. Jones continues to handle a top-pairing role, accumulating 31 points, 169 shots on net, 127 blocked shots, 75 hits and a minus-14 rating over 65 appearances. He's on track for his lowest scoring output in a full-length campaign since 2014-15.