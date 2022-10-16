Jones logged a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Jones helped out on the second of Sam Lafferty's goals in the contest. The helper was Jones' first point in three games this season, though he's remained a physical presence on the top pairing. The 28-year-old blueliner has a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, eight blocked shots and nine hits so far this year. That plus-minus is likely to erode over time, but he can still generate offense and play a heavy game.