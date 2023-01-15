Jones registered three assists in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.
Two of Jones' three assists were recorded when Chicago had the man advantage. He has chipped in at least a point in four of his last five games. Through 31 contests this season, Jones has two goals and 16 points, including nine power-play points.
