Jones (shoulder) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday against Dallas, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Jones is slated to skate on the top pairing and work on the first power-play unit following a 15-game absence. He has accounted for 11 assists, 60 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and 25 hits in 27 outings this season. Jones will replace Jarred Tinordi in the lineup.