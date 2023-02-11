Jones scored a goal on six shots, logged four hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Jones got the Blackhawks on the board at 13:53 of the first period. Over his last 10 contests, he's posted four goals and seven helpers with an even plus-minus rating. The 28-year-old didn't have a great start to the campaign, but it appears his offense is coming around. Jones has six tallies, 24 points, 109 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-24 rating through 40 appearances.