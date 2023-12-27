Jones (shoulder) is expected to start skating during the Blackhawks' five-game road trip but is unlikely to play, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports Wednesday.

Based on his timeline, Jones is poised to miss the Hawks' next six games after already having been sidelined for the previous six contests. The 29-year-old blueliner has yet to find the back of the net this season but has earned 11 assists in 27 contests. If Jones doesn't get back on the ice soon, he could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for just the second time in the last nine years.