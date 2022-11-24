Jones scored a goal on three shots during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the host Stars.

Jones, who dressed for the first time since breaking his thumb on Oct. 29, sparked the Blackhawks' offense with a second-period marker. The 28-year-old defenseman's first tally this season appeared to ignite the Blackhawks' stagnant offense, which entered Wednesday tied for the NHL-low in goals (48). The outburst marked the first time the Blackhawks scored more than three goals since dropping a 6-5 decision to the Oilers on Oct. 27.