Jones notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jones helped out on Corey Perry's second-period tally. Through four games to start the season, Jones has collected three assists, all at even strength. The 29-year-old blueliner has also been a steady contributor outside of offense with four hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, a vast improvement over the minus-38 mark he sported in 2022-23.