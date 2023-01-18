Jones contributed two goals and an assist in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo on Tuesday.

With Chicago down 3-2, Jones tied the game with his goal at 19:04 of the third period, and then netted the winner 2:24 into overtime. That gives him four goals and 19 points in 32 contests. The 28-year-old is red hot, providing three goals and eight points in his last six games.