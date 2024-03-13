Jones scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Jones has three goals and four assists over his last four games, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. It's a bit of positive regression for the defenseman -- he's still shooting a meager 3.0 percent on the season even with the uptick in scoring. Overall, he has 25 points (seven on the power play) with 134 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 51 appearances.