Jones scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Jones has three goals and four assists over his last four games, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. It's a bit of positive regression for the defenseman -- he's still shooting a meager 3.0 percent on the season even with the uptick in scoring. Overall, he has 25 points (seven on the power play) with 134 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 51 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Four assists vs. Coyotes•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Opens and closes scoring in win•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Notches assist Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Adds two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Wrist shot wins it in overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Game versus Buffalo postponed•