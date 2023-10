Jones registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Blackhawks are heavily invested in Jones, as he's on the second of an eight-year contract with a $9.5 million AAV. He's off to a decent start based on a pair of helpers through three games, but the pressure is on for him to rebound from last season, when he had a team-worst rating (minus-39) and a relatively pedestrian output of 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 72 games.