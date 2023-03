Jones scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Jones' goal 37 seconds into the game was all the Blackhawks could muster against Juuse Saros. This was Jones' second game in a row with a goal, and he's scored half of his eight tallies this season since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old defenseman has 29 points, 138 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 81 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 52 contests overall.