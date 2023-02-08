Jones scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Jones cashed in on an odd-man rush in the second period. The 28-year-old was hot in January with 12 points in 13 contests, and he's not slowing down in February. The defenseman has scored five goals in three straight campaigns, but he needed just 39 games this season compared to 78 last year. He's added 18 helpers, 103 shots on net, 57 hits, 77 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating while serving as the Blackhawks' top blueliner.