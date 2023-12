Jones (upper body) won't play Sunday against Vancouver, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Jones, who will miss his third straight contest, doesn't have a timetable in place for his return. He has accounted for 11 assists, 60 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots and 25 hits over 27 contests this campaign. If Alex Vlasic (upper body) can't play Sunday, Chicago will need to bring up a blueliner from AHL Rockford.