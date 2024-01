Jones scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Jones had secondary assist on Jason Dickinson's goal early in the third period to put Chicago up 3-1. The Blackhawks frittered away the lead, but Jones saved his team and sent the fans home happy with the winner just 22 seconds into overtime. He finished with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits across a team-high 24:53 of ice time.