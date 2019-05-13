Koekkoek penned a one-year, $925,000 contract extension with Chicago on Monday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Koekkoek was acquired by the Hawks from the Lightning in January and has reupped with his new club for another season. By agreeing to an extension, the blueliner avoids potential arbitration as a restricted free agent this summer. The Ontario native struggled to break into the lineup with Tampa Bay, but found minutes much easier to come by in the Windy City, where he saw action in 22 games and averaged 16:27 of ice time. Fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on Koekkoek logging over 20 minutes per game, yet he could still provide decent mid-range fantasy value in deeper formats.