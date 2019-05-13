Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Agrees to extension
Koekkoek penned a one-year, $925,000 contract extension with Chicago on Monday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Koekkoek was acquired by the Hawks from the Lightning in January and has reupped with his new club for another season. By agreeing to an extension, the blueliner avoids potential arbitration as a restricted free agent this summer. The Ontario native struggled to break into the lineup with Tampa Bay, but found minutes much easier to come by in the Windy City, where he saw action in 22 games and averaged 16:27 of ice time. Fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on Koekkoek logging over 20 minutes per game, yet he could still provide decent mid-range fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Struggling to crack lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Tallies first point with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Will make debut Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Debut with new club on hold•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Off to Windy City•
-
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...