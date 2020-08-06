Koekkoek posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Koekkoek's shot was tipped in by Matthew Highmore, tying the score at three. The helper was Koekkoek's third point in the last two games. The 26-year-old blueliner isn't known for being a regular name on the scoresheet -- his 10 points and 42 games played in 2019-20 were both career highs.