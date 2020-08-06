Koekkoek posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Koekkoek's shot was tipped in by Matthew Highmore, tying the score at three. The helper was Koekkoek's third point in the last two games. The 26-year-old blueliner isn't known for being a regular name on the scoresheet -- his 10 points and 42 games played in 2019-20 were both career highs.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Helps out on early goal•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Manages helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Collects helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Finally cracks lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Picks up first points of year•