Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Collects helper in win
Koekkoek produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Koekkoek has assists in consecutive games. The 25-year-old defenseman has only five points to go with 41 hits and 24 PIM in 20 games -- he's not likely to score enough to interest fantasy owners.
