Koekkoek has cracked the lineup for each of Chicago's last two games after sitting as a healthy scratch for eight consecutive contests.

A slew of injuries has led to the Blackhawks being extremely thin on the back end, so Koekkoek should get additional opportunities the rest of the way. Nonetheless, he's only picked up three helpers while averaging 15:25 of ice time in 16 games this campaign, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.