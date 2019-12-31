Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Finally cracks lineup
Koekkoek has cracked the lineup for each of Chicago's last two games after sitting as a healthy scratch for eight consecutive contests.
A slew of injuries has led to the Blackhawks being extremely thin on the back end, so Koekkoek should get additional opportunities the rest of the way. Nonetheless, he's only picked up three helpers while averaging 15:25 of ice time in 16 games this campaign, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Picks up first points of year•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Agrees to extension•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Struggling to crack lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Tallies first point with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Will make debut Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.