Koekkoek posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

Koekkoek had the secondary helper on Jonathan Toews' goal just 30 seconds into the game. The 25-year-old defenseman matched his career high for points with eight -- all of which have been assists this year. He's added 52 hits, 40 blocked shots and 30 PIM in 30 contests. Koekkoek sees mostly third-pairing minutes and isn't likely to do enough for much fantasy relevance.